Wright State coasts to victory in Vegas 4 opener

“Metrics-wise, you look at all the numbers, and this was supposed to be the second-best team we’re going to play all year. We took it to them from the start and really didn’t let up,” Nagy said on his post-game radio show.

Trey Calvin scored 28 points, going 10 of 16 from the field (making both of his 3′s), and Amari Davis poured in 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead the way.

Calvin came into the game averaging 23 points, and Davis scored 19 and 17 in his previous two games.

Keaton Norris made all three of his shots, including two 3′s, on his way to a season-high eight points. He didn’t score in the second half.

Tim Finke had just one point but dished out seven assists and had five rebounds. Brandon Noel had eight points and a team-best six rebounds off the bench.

The Raiders, who never trailed, built their largest lead at 48-32 with 17:49 to go.

The Wildcats whittled away at the big margin, cutting it to 56-48 with 11:26 left.

But Calvin scored the game’s next eight points to blow it open, hitting a bucket, making a 3 and converting a three-point play.

“Every time they made a little run, we didn’t blink,” Nagy said. “I’m super pleased with the guys. They’re sharing the ball. It’s a very unselfish group. They’re fun to coach.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

Wright State vs. UC Riverside, 10 p.m., 980