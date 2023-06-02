Wright State falls in NCAA Tournament opener

The Sycamores got a leadoff single and a one-out double to put runners on second and third off Wright State ace Sebastian Gongora. Indiana State cut the lead to 5-4 on a sacrifice fly off reliever Tristan Haught. Haught then walked two straight to load the bases and Grant Magill blooped an 0-2 pitch into right to drive in two and make it 6-5.

Smith’s one-out double to right off Matt Jachec plated Sammy Sass and Julian Greenwell to put WSU up 2-0 in the second. The Sycamores got a run back in the bottom of the frame, but Anglin’s two-run bomb to left made it 4-1 in the third. ISU made it 4-2 in the bottom of the third, and Patrick hit his 20th homer of the second in the fifth to make it 5-2. Adam Pottinger’s solo home run in the sixth cut WSU’s lead to 5-3.