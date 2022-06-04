Wright State falls to Virginia Tech in first round of NCAA tournament

Nick Biddison was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first and Cross followed with a home run to right field to make it 2-0 and the Hokies never trailed. Cross added and RBI single in the second and then swiped second and Biddison scored from third on a double-steal and Cade Hunter hit a solo homer in the third to make it 5-0.

Wright State’s Sammy Sass and Jay Luikart had back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the fourth. Alec Sayre had a two-RBI double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Sass in the fifth to tie it at 5-all, but Virginia Tech answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 10-5 lead.