Wright State golf coach after first round of 102nd Metropolitan Championship

Goecke, a Carroll High School graduate, was a two-time Horizon League player of the year for Lash. He played his fifth season this past year at Illinois and tied for second in the NCAA championships.

Brandon J. Johnson, Ian Asch, Alie Berker, Aiden Wilhelm, and 2021 winner Bryce Haney are tied for third at 2-under. A dozen players shot under par.

After Friday’s round, the top 32 players and ties will qualify for Saturday’s and Sunday’s rounds. Play resumes Friday at 7:30 a.m. The final group of Lash, Goecke, and Johnson tee off at 12:16 p.m.

A moment of reflection was held just before the last tee time of past champions to honor Bob Eardley, the 1999 champion. Eardley died this past offseason and was listed on top of the leaderboard throughout morning play until all the groups had teed off.