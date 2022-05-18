Wright State golf finishes program-best ninth at NCAA regional

The Wright State golf team shot an even-par 284 on Wednesday to finish a program-best ninth in the NCAA Columbus Regional.
The Raiders tied with Kentucky at 16-over-par in the 54-hole event over the par-71 Scarlet Course at Ohio State.
Tyler Goecke and Davis Root finished tied for 12th at even-par 213 to lead the Raiders.
Teammates Cole Corder tied for 53rd at 222 and Bryce Haney and Mikkel Mathiesen tied for 63rd at 225.
The top five teams -- Oklahoma State (842), Georgia Tech (842), Ohio State (856), Arkansas (859) and East Tennessee State (862) -- advanced to the NCAA Championship May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Thomas Giroux of Oakland claimed the individual spot to the national tournament as the best finisher not on a qualfying team. He finished third at 3-under 210.
»Butler High School product Austin Greaser of North Carolina finished 10-under to win medalist honors in the New Haven Regional at Yale University. Greaser shot rounds of 68-63-69 over the par-70 layout at Yale Golf Course.
Greaser lead the Tarheels to a runner-up finish behind Wake Forest and a spot in the national tourney.
»Kent State, led by Springboro’s Gilkison brothers -- Josh and Jordan -- finished 11th in the Norman Regional in Norman, Okla. Josh tied for 34th, while Jordan tied for 40th.