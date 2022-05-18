dayton-daily-news logo
Wright State golf finishes program-best ninth at NCAA regional

Wright State's golf team finished a program-best ninth Wednesday in the NCAA Columbus Regional at Ohio State's Scarlet Course. Pictured from left, coach Conner Lash, Davis Root, Tyler Goecke, Bryce Haney, Mikkel Mathiesen and Cole Corder. Matthew Barnes, Wright State Athletics photo

Sports
35 minutes ago

The Wright State golf team shot an even-par 284 on Wednesday to finish a program-best ninth in the NCAA Columbus Regional.

The Raiders tied with Kentucky at 16-over-par in the 54-hole event over the par-71 Scarlet Course at Ohio State.

Tyler Goecke and Davis Root finished tied for 12th at even-par 213 to lead the Raiders.

Teammates Cole Corder tied for 53rd at 222 and Bryce Haney and Mikkel Mathiesen tied for 63rd at 225.

The top five teams -- Oklahoma State (842), Georgia Tech (842), Ohio State (856), Arkansas (859) and East Tennessee State (862) -- advanced to the NCAA Championship May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Thomas Giroux of Oakland claimed the individual spot to the national tournament as the best finisher not on a qualfying team. He finished third at 3-under 210.

»Butler High School product Austin Greaser of North Carolina finished 10-under to win medalist honors in the New Haven Regional at Yale University. Greaser shot rounds of 68-63-69 over the par-70 layout at Yale Golf Course.

Greaser lead the Tarheels to a runner-up finish behind Wake Forest and a spot in the national tourney.

»Kent State, led by Springboro’s Gilkison brothers -- Josh and Jordan -- finished 11th in the Norman Regional in Norman, Okla. Josh tied for 34th, while Jordan tied for 40th.

