Wright State golf finishes program-best ninth at NCAA regional

Thomas Giroux of Oakland claimed the individual spot to the national tournament as the best finisher not on a qualfying team. He finished third at 3-under 210.

»Butler High School product Austin Greaser of North Carolina finished 10-under to win medalist honors in the New Haven Regional at Yale University. Greaser shot rounds of 68-63-69 over the par-70 layout at Yale Golf Course.

Greaser lead the Tarheels to a runner-up finish behind Wake Forest and a spot in the national tourney.

»Kent State, led by Springboro’s Gilkison brothers -- Josh and Jordan -- finished 11th in the Norman Regional in Norman, Okla. Josh tied for 34th, while Jordan tied for 40th.