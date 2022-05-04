Wright State golf team to play at Ohio State in NCAA regionals

“Personally, I think we’re better than the 12th spot there. We’ll use that as motivation. They said it’ll be the hardest region to get out of, but that will only motivate us, too. We’ll see what we can do against the top dogs.”

The Raiders are making their sixth NCAA trip. They were 13th of 14 teams in the regionals in Pullman, Wash., in 2019.

In their four other appearances, they were 27th of 27 teams in 2004 (there were only three regionals then), 23rd of 27 in 2003, 21st of 27 in 2000 and 16th of 21 in 1990.

But they’ve won nine of 12 tournaments in 2021-22, all of them with fields of 10 or more teams. They captured the Horizon League title by nine strokes.

“The biggest thing anyone ever told me is they’re human, too. They’re just flesh and bones. They’re not robots, they’re not anything special,” said No. 1 player Tyler Goecke, a junior from Carroll who was named HL golfer of the year this week.

“They’re going to three-putt and hit it in the water. We’ve got to not let the name on the bag intimidate us.”

Combined Shape Caption Wright State's Tyler Goecke watches the NCAA Division I men's golf tournament selection show Wednesday afternoon. Goecke, a Carroll High School grad, earned Horizon League Player of the Year honors this season for the Raiders. WSU Athletics photo Combined Shape Caption Wright State's Tyler Goecke watches the NCAA Division I men's golf tournament selection show Wednesday afternoon. Goecke, a Carroll High School grad, earned Horizon League Player of the Year honors this season for the Raiders. WSU Athletics photo

Goecke, who’s on pace to shatter the program record for lowest career average (he’s at 71.77 for 69 rounds), played the course twice at the state in high school. Three other starters also competed at the state.

“It’s a little different than flying out west and getting one round in before the tournament,” Goecke said. “We’ve played it before. We know the course. We can start preparing (mentally) now. It helps us for sure.”

Lash, who was named league coach of the year, plans some road trips before the official practice round May 15. They’ll play Moraine C.C. and Tartan Field G.C. in Columbus.

“We’re going to get a couple rounds in at some harder courses to get ready for Scarlet,” he said. “We know the golf course. So, at the end of the day, we at least have that under our belt. We’re looking forward to getting there and playing well.”

There were 30 automatic bids and 51 at-large selections for regionals. The low five teams at each site advance to the national championships in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Kent State is seeded 10 out of 13 teams in the Norman, Okla., regional, which is hosted by Big 12 champion and the nation’s No. 1 team, Oklahoma.

The Golden Flashes won the MAC tourney for the sixth straight year, and fifth-year senior Josh Gilkison of Springboro won the individual title.

His brother, Jordan Gilkison, was named MAC freshman of the year. He was a 2020 state champ.