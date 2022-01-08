Wright State handles IUPUI for sixth straight win

Wright State rolled to 8-7 on the season and 5-1 in the Horizon League with a 72-58 win over IUPUI at the Nutter Center on Saturday afternoon.
Trey Calvin, Grant Basile and Tanner Holden were too much for the visiting Jaguars (1-11, 0-3 HL), who were without a handful of players because of COVID-19 protocols.
Holden scored 18 points, Calvin had 16 and Basile added 13.
Wright State led 33-23 at the half and was up 15 early in the second when IUPU made its last run.
The Jaguars cut the deficit to five with a 3-pointer by B.J. Maxwell with 13:19 to go, but Calvin scored five straight points to push Wright State’s lead back to double digits.
Keaton Norris then made it 13 with a trey from the wing coming out of the under-12 media timeout, and Calvin pushed it to 17 with a pair of fast-break layups.
IUPUI, playing its first game since Dec. 21, did not challenge again as Wright State won its sixth in a row.
