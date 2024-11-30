Wright State planning special night for Raiders’ game against Air Force

When the Raiders take on the Falcons at 7 p.m. Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at the Nutter Center, the 40 minutes between the lines will feel like a normal game. But Sargent knows he’ll be affected by being around a group of men representing one of our military institutions, and he hopes his players will be, too.

Asked what he thinks he’ll be feeling that night, the first-year coach said: “Unworthy.”

As hungry as his team is for a win, he wants Air Force to feel appreciated. “Thank you for your service” isn’t just a cliché to him.

“To kind of champion the Air Force, our military, the people who really serve … I’m a coach, and I do consider my position a position of service. I believe in serving the university, our players, their families and our fans and to lead them and love them well — and that’s really the heart of the mission of anybody active in our military,” Sargent said.

“To come alongside that mission and play a small role to make this game happen, it gives us what you’re always hoping to have for your team — some healthy perspective of what’s really going on in life, what really matters, who’s really making ultimate sacrifices and laying it on the line.

“All those things get used when you’re talking about basketball. But, man, it comes up short when you really think about the service of our military.”

The game will be called the Stars, Stripes and Flight Classic, and the winning program will receive a commemorative trophy.

The Big Hoopla, host of the NCAA First Four in Dayton, and CareSource are the title sponsors.

“Wright State is thrilled to host the Air Force Falcons once again in the Nutter Center,” Wright State president Sue Edwards said in a statement.

“As an anchor institution to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, we hope military-connected community members, especially those with ties to the Air Force, will join the Wright State community for a fun night of neighborly competition and great basketball.”

The teams haven’t met since splitting two games in 2010 and ‘11.

According to the school, the Raiders will be looking to play more military-connected institutions each year.

The region’s veterans and active-duty military will be recognized at the game.

The night also will feature an Air Force swearing-in ceremony. And T-shirts will be given to all attendees.

As part of the renewed relationship with the Air Force Academy, the Raider baseball team will host the Falcons at Nischwitz Stadium in the spring.

On the basketball front, Air Force hasn’t had a winning season since going 18-14 in 2012-13.

Part of their issue is playing in the loaded Mountain West Conference, which earned six NCAA tourney bids last season. Only the Big 12 and SEC had more with eight apiece.

The Falcons (2-5) were picked 11th (last) in the league’s preseason poll.

They’ll play the Miami RedHawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Millett Hall.

“I’m extremely excited for this game. I think it’s going to be a great crowd and a great event for our community,” Sargent said.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Air Force at Wright State, 7 p.m., 101.5, 1410