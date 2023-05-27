X

Wright State stays alive in Horizon League tournament

Sports
By Staff Report
54 minutes ago
Raiders must defeated Oakland twice on Saturday to capture title

The top-seeded Wright State baseball program fell to No. 2 seed Oakland 6-5 in 10 innings but rebounded with a 2-1 victory over No. 5 seed Milwaukee in an elimination game to advance to the Horizon League Baseball Championship finals on Saturday at Nischwitz Stadium.

The Raiders (37-21) must beat Oakland twice tomorrow to seal their third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The first pitch for the opening game is scheduled for noon, while a potential second game will begin at 4 p.m.

Luke Stofel held Milwaukee (25-32) to just one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters on his way to his first collegiate complete game.. The right-hander blanked Milwaukee in eight consecutive frames before allowing his lone run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.

Stofel induced a game-ending groundout with a runner on third base to seal the Raider victory.

In the loss to Oakland, the Raiders committed a pair of errors in the 10th that lead to the Grizzlies’ game-winning run.

Sass went 3-for-5 with two doubles. Patrick had two doubles and an RBI. Jay Luikart had an RBI single and Gehrig Anglin had an RBI triple.

