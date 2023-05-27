Wright State stays alive in Horizon League tournament

The Raiders (37-21) must beat Oakland twice tomorrow to seal their third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The first pitch for the opening game is scheduled for noon, while a potential second game will begin at 4 p.m.

Luke Stofel held Milwaukee (25-32) to just one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters on his way to his first collegiate complete game.. The right-hander blanked Milwaukee in eight consecutive frames before allowing his lone run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.