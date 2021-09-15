Wright State to open bid for fourth straight HL regular-season crown on road

Following a two-game swing in Wisconsin -- at Green Bay (Feb. 9) and Milwaukee (Feb. 11), WSU plays host to NKU on Feb. 13.

The Raiders wrap up regular-season play with road games at Oakland (Feb. 18) and Detroit Mercy (Feb. 20) and home games vs. Youngstown State (Feb. 24) and Robert Morris (Feb. 26).

“We feel this is the strongest the league has been since we have arrived on campus,” said WSU coach Scott Nagy, whose team has won or shared the past three regular-season crowns. “We look forward to the schedule we have ahead of us.”

Early-round play in the Horizon League tournament will take place on campus sites March 1 and 3. The semifinals and championship game are set for March 7 and 8, respectively, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.