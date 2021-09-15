Wright State to open bid for fourth straight HL regular-season crown on road

The Wright State Raiders will begin their quest for a fourth straight Horizon League regular-season title on the road.
The Hprison League released the 2021-22 conference schedule Wednesday.
The Raiders open their 22-game league slate on Dec. 2 at Purdue Fort Wayne followed by a road game at Cleveland State on Dec. 4.
After wrapping up non-conference play with three games in December, the Raiders jump back into league play with their home opener vs. Milwaukee at the Nutter Center on Dec. 30. That kicks off a four-game homestand that includes games vs. Green Bay (Jan. 1), UIC (Jan. 6) and IUPUI (Jan. 8).
After five straight games away from home -- at NKU (Jan. 10), Robert Morris (Jan. 13), Youngstown State (Jan. 15), IUPUI (Jan. 20) and UIC (Jan. 22) -- the Raiders return to the Nutter Center against Cleveland State (Jan. 28), Purdue Fort Wayne (Jan. 30), Detroit Mercy (Feb. 3) and Oakland (Feb. 5).
Following a two-game swing in Wisconsin -- at Green Bay (Feb. 9) and Milwaukee (Feb. 11), WSU plays host to NKU on Feb. 13.
The Raiders wrap up regular-season play with road games at Oakland (Feb. 18) and Detroit Mercy (Feb. 20) and home games vs. Youngstown State (Feb. 24) and Robert Morris (Feb. 26).
“We feel this is the strongest the league has been since we have arrived on campus,” said WSU coach Scott Nagy, whose team has won or shared the past three regular-season crowns. “We look forward to the schedule we have ahead of us.”
Early-round play in the Horizon League tournament will take place on campus sites March 1 and 3. The semifinals and championship game are set for March 7 and 8, respectively, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.