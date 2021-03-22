Wright State vs. Arkansas: What you need to know about today’s game

Series: First meeting

Coaches: Katrina Merriweather is 112-46 in her fifth year at Wright State. Mike Neighbors is 176-90 in his eighth year overall, including 78-49 at Arkansas, his alma mater.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Tyler Frierson 6-4 Sr. C 8.3

Jada Wright 6-3 Jr. C 3.1

Angel Baker 5-8 Jr. G 18.1

Emani Jefferson 5-6 Fr. G 8.1

Jada Roberson 5-7 So. G 7.0

Probable Arkansas starters

Taylah Thomas 6-1 Sr. F 4.3

Chelsea Dungee 5-11 Sr. G 22.2

Destiny Slocum 5-7 Sr. G 15.5

Amber Ramirez 5-9 Sr. G 13.7

Makayla Daniels. 5-9 So. G 11.6

About Wright State: The Raiders are shooting only 40.2% from the field (fifth in the Horizon League) and 60.6 on free throws (11th), but they’re first in rebound margin (+12.3), scoring defense (55.4) and blocks per game (3.7). They might also be first in another important metric: Team GPA. Merriweather said it’s 3.4, the best in her 11 years with the program. ... Associate head coach Tennille Adams, who joined the staff in 2018, played for Arkansas and scored the game-winning basket to send the Razorbacks to the 1998 Final Four. … A scoop from WDTN’s Hutch Konerman: Both teams have the same fight song, albeit with different lyrics (the Razorbacks’ tune has more of a football theme). … The Raiders will be playing before spectators for the first time this season. The NCAA is allowing families along with the teams’ official traveling parties. Merriweather said earlier: “I don’t know how many will take advantage of it because there’s so much uncertainty. But we do have a pass list developing. There will be some Raider fans in the stands for sure.”

About Arkansas: The Razorbacks have earned their first NCAA bid since 2015 and have their highest seed since being a 3 in 1991. This is their 12th appearance overall. They have a 14-11 record and are 9-2 in first-round games. … They finished 24-6 overall and 10-6 in the SEC in 2019-20. They were 9-6 in the league this season for their first back-to-back winning records in the conference in program history. … Slocum, who is second in the SEC in assists with a 4.0 average, was named second-team all-league. ... Before coming to Arkansas, Neighbors, who turns 52 on March 29, led Washington to the 2016 Final Four and 2017 Sweet 16. … Jailyn Mason, a fifth-year senior guard, is the team’s only Ohioan. The Mason native was a 2017 SEC all-freshman team pick but has been derailed by injuries and is averaging 3.7 points.

Next game: Wright State and Arkansas are playing in the Alamo Region, where Stanford is the No. 1 seed. The winner will meet either No. 5 Missouri State or No. 12 UC Davis in the second round Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.