Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright State vs. Cleveland State: What you need to know about Monday’s Horizon League semifinal

Grant Basile, pictured earlier this season, scored 29 points Thursday night in Wright State's win over Youngstown State at the Nutter Center. Joseph Craven/Wright State Athletics

caption arrowCaption
Grant Basile, pictured earlier this season, scored 29 points Thursday night in Wright State's win over Youngstown State at the Nutter Center. Joseph Craven/Wright State Athletics

Sports
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
22 minutes ago

Who: No. 4 Wright State (19-13) vs. No. 1 Cleveland State (20-9)

When: 7 p.m. Monday

TV/Radio: ESPNU/980-AM

Series: Wright State leads 42-37

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 128-62 in his sixth year at Wright State and 538-302 in his 27th year overall. Dennis Gates, a former Florida State assistant, is 50-38 in three seasons with Cleveland State.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 Fr. 5.9

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 18.3

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 20.1

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 8.6

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 14.0

Probable Cleveland State starters

Deante Johnson 6-9 Sr. F 7.5

Torrey Patton 6-5 Sr. F 14.0

D’Moi Hodge 6-4 Sr. G 15.4

Deshan Parker 6-4 Sr. G 4.3

Tre Gomillion 6-4 Sr. G 10.5

About Wright State: The Raiders, who have a three-game winning streak, captured their first HL tourney win in three years by beating Oakland in the quarterfinals. … Among the league’s 12 coaches, Nagy has the second-most NCAA trips in his career with four. Detroit Mercy’s Mike Davis has nine: four at Indiana, one at UAB and four at Texas Southern. … Look for Andrew Welage to get major minutes. He had 11 points off the bench against Oakland, and Nagy even drew up a play for him at the end of the first half. The 6-6 soph came off a screen and hit a 3 from the wing. He’s reached double figures four times this season, and two have been in the last five games. … Holden leads the country in free throws made (186) and attempted (240). He’s already broken Mark Alstork’s program record of 176 free throws in one season in 2016-17 and Vernard Hollins’ mark of 228 attempts in 2003-04. Holden’s 17 attempts against Oakland are the most in the league this season. He’s hitting 77.5%. But if the Raiders have a technical to shoot, Nagy likely will pick Calvin, who’s making 84.7%. The Raiders are at 76.2% this season, just below the 2016-17 program record of 76.4.

About Cleveland State: The Vikings advanced to the semifinals with an 83-67 win over Robert Morris. Patton had 25 points and Hodge 16. … Hodge was named HL defensive player of the year and all-league first team this season. Patton was a first-team all-league pick last season and a second-team selection this year, while Gomillion made the third team. CSU claimed three of the five spots on the all-defensive team: Hodge, Gomillion and Johnson. … Patton (Trotwood-Madison grad) leads the team in assists at 3.5 per game, and Parker (Wayne) is second at 3.0. … The Vikings won the league tourney last season, but they barely survived a quarterfinal home game, beating Purdue Fort Wayne, 108-104, in triple overtime. They slipped past Milwaukee (which knocked out Wright State) in the semis, 71-65, and then beat Oakland, 80-69, in the finals. They faced Houston in the NCAA first round and fell, 87-56. … After a rough first season, Gates has led the Vikings to a 39-17 record and back-to-back regular-season co-championships. The school gave him a new contract last year with a $500,000 base salary, roughly what Nagy makes annually.

No. 2 PFW (21-10) vs. No. 3 NKU (19-11): Fort Wayne has been the surprise of the league this season, going from 8-15 overall and 10th in the league in 2020-21 to a co-championship this year. HL coach of the year Jon Coffman has led the Mastodons to 11 straight wins. Jarred Godfrey, averaging a team-high 15.4 points, was named first-team all-league. … Northern Kentucky has been almost as hot, winning four straight and 13 of its last 15 games. Guard Marques Warrick, a second-team all-league pick, is sixth in the HL in scoring with a 16.3 average and second in 3′s per game at 2.4. Sam Vincent, averaging 11.7 points, was named league freshman of the year.

Next game: The tourney finals are at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

In Other News
1
UD Arena the site of 35 games in 20 days in March
2
Wright State basketball: Nagy wants his players to stay even-keeled in...
3
Boys basketball: Regional pairings, schedule
4
Girls basketball: State final four pairings
5
Boys basketball: Centerville wins fourth straight district title...

About the Author

Doug Harris
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top