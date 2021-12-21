Wright State women’s game at Indiana canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases

The Raiders returned to the court last week after a 21-day hiatus (due to COVID issues) to beat Lake Erie College 91-60 for their first win of the season.

Wright State (1-7) has had five games canceled due to COVID issues, including Dec. 3 and 5 Horizon League games vs. Purdue Fort Wayne and Cleveland State. Those two games were counted as forfeit losses due to league regulations. Last season, league games interrupted by COVID were rescheduled, but that was before vaccines were available.