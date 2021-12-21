Hamburger icon
Wright State women’s game at Indiana canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases

First-year Wright State women's basketball coach Kari Hoffman talks to her team during Wednesday's game vs. Lake Erie College at the Nutter Center. Aaron Horn/ Wright State Athletics
First-year Wright State women's basketball coach Kari Hoffman talks to her team during Wednesday's game vs. Lake Erie College at the Nutter Center. Aaron Horn/ Wright State Athletics

7 minutes ago

Wright State’s women’s basketball game at Indiana scheduled for Tuesday night was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Raiders’ program.

The Raiders returned to the court last week after a 21-day hiatus (due to COVID issues) to beat Lake Erie College 91-60 for their first win of the season.

Wright State (1-7) has had five games canceled due to COVID issues, including Dec. 3 and 5 Horizon League games vs. Purdue Fort Wayne and Cleveland State. Those two games were counted as forfeit losses due to league regulations. Last season, league games interrupted by COVID were rescheduled, but that was before vaccines were available.

First-year WSU coach Kari Hoffman said last week the majority of her players and coaches are not vaccinated.

The Raiders’ next scheduled games are league contests at UIC (Dec. 31) and at IUPUI (Jan. 2).

