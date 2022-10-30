Wright State women’s soccer: Raiders’ season ends with tourney loss to Penguins

The Waynesville product — who transferred from Youngstown State after last season — led the team in goals with six and points with 15 and was third in the league in both categories.

“After coming from Youngstown State, she had to learn to fit in with the way we play, and the more she’s gotten into it, the better she’s played,” second-year coach Travis Sobers said before Sunday’s match.

“The goal she’s scored is a product of that. She’s gotten more comfortable with her teammates, and they’re looking at her as someone who can be dangerous for us.”

In all three years with the Penguins, she was either first or tied for first in points. She was second-team all-league and made the all-freshman team in 2019.

She scored 114 goals in four years at Waynesville.

Senior forward Olga Massombo made first-team all-league for the third straight year, while junior midfielder Lauren Borchert was a second-team pick.

Elise Canter, a Beavercreek native, and Kaylee Pham (Springboro) made the all-freshman team.

CROSS COUNTRY: The Raider men and women both finished ninth in the league cross country championships Saturday at Oakland, but two runners made second-team all-conference.

Junior Alicia Neumeier was 11th in the women’s 6,000-meter race in 22:22.6, while senior Max Pettit was 14th in the men’s 8,000-meter run in 25:27.6.

MEN’S SOCCER: The Raiders picked up a 2-2 tie Saturday at first-place Cleveland State and still have a shot at the regular-season title with one match to go.

Wright State — which is tied for second with IUPUI at 4-1-3, while CSU is 5-1-2 — finishes the regular-season by hosting Detroit Mercy and can claim at least a share of its third crown in seven years with a win and either a loss or tie by the Vikings, who have a home match against Green Bay.

Both games are at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL: The Raiders swept two matches on their Wisconsin swing over the weekend, including a five-set thriller at Green Bay, to stay undefeated in the league and move closer to their third regular-season title in four years.

They’ve won 16 in a row to improve to 21-3 overall and 13-0 in the conference.

They have five HL games to go, including a home match against second-place Northern Kentucky (11-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Fifth-year senior Jenna Story moved into third in career digs in NCAA history at Green Bay on Friday, notching 30 to reach 2,816 and pass Minnesota’s Paula Gentil (2002-05). She picked up eight more Saturday.

Chattanooga’s Lara Newberry holds the NCAA career record with 3,176, which is probably out of reach. Story averages 20.8 digs per game.