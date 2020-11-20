Wright State won’t play in multi-team event at Illinois next week

The Wright State Raiders men’s basketball team will not play in a four-team season-opening event at the University of Illinois next week, the school announced Friday.
The decision was made “due to a lack of available student-athletes as a result of quarantining individuals with positive COVID-19 tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries,” Wright State announced.
Wright State was scheduled to play in Champaign, Ill., along with the host Illini, Ohio and North Carolina A&T. Wright State would have played Ohio on Wednesday, Illinois on Thursday and North Carolina A&T on Friday.
“As we have seen this summer and fall with professional sports and college football, disruption is likely while competing in a pandemic,” Wright State Athletic Director Bob Grant said in a statement. “We must continue to hold the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as our top priority as we navigate through this current athletic landscape.”