Wright State’s Baker earns Horizon League honor

Wright State junior Angel Baker on Monday was named Horizon League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Baker scored 27 and 28 on back-to-back days in the Raiders’ weekend sweep over Milwaukee. She also averaged 5.0 rebounds in the two games.
The Indianapolis, Ind. native went 12-for-24 in a 67-58 win Friday and 11-for-18 in a 56-49 win Saturday.
The victories propelled WSU to 13-3 in league play and allowed the Raiders to take over the top spot in the current HL tournament seeding.
WSU plays at Northern Kentucky on Friday (3 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.).