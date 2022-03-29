dayton-daily-news logo
Wright State’s Holden earns national honor

WSU guard Tanner Holden shoots during practice on Tuesday at UD Arena.

Credit: Jim Noelker

WSU guard Tanner Holden shoots during practice on Tuesday at UD Arena.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

1 hour ago

Wright State’s Tanner Holden on Tuesday was named to the Lou Henson All-America Team, which honors the best mid-major players in Division I college basketball.

Holden averaged 20.1 points per game this season and helped lead the Raiders to the Horizon League tournament title and the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-6 junior guard from Wheelersburg, Ohio, recorded 33 double-figure scoring games. He tallied 20 or more points a Horizon League best 20 times. Holden scored 37 points in the Raiders’ win over Bryant in the First Four at UD Arena.

A first-team, All-Horizon League pick, Holden also averaged 7.1 rebounds per game and was second nationally in free throw attempts (280) and free throws made (221).

It’s the fourth straight season WSU has had a player on the Lou Henson All-American team. Former Raider big man Loudon Love was named to the team the past three seasons.

Holden is one of 40 players now eligible for the Lou Henson Award, which will be announced April 1.

