Wright State’s Holden earns national honor

Holden averaged 20.1 points per game this season and helped lead the Raiders to the Horizon League tournament title and the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-6 junior guard from Wheelersburg, Ohio, recorded 33 double-figure scoring games. He tallied 20 or more points a Horizon League best 20 times. Holden scored 37 points in the Raiders’ win over Bryant in the First Four at UD Arena.