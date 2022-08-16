BreakingNews
5 recent Kettering business stories making headlines
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright State’s Horizon League schedule starts with two home games

Wright State head coach Scott Nagy, left, stands with assistants by the bench during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arizona, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Combined ShapeCaption
Wright State head coach Scott Nagy, left, stands with assistants by the bench during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Arizona, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Sports
By
28 minutes ago
Raiders will play 20 league games in 2022-23 season

The Wright State Raiders men’s basketball team will open Horizon League play at home against Robert Morris on Dec. 1. That’s the first of 20 games on the 2022-23 conference schedule, which was announced Tuesday.

Wright State finished 15-7 in the Horizon League last season, a half game behind Cleveland State and Purdue-Fort Wayne and percentage points behind Northern Kentucky. The Raiders then won the Horizon League tournament, beating Northern Kentucky 72-71 in the championship game.

The 2022-23 season will be the seventh for Wright State coach Scott Nagy

“We feel the Horizon League has improved overall,” Nagy said in a press release. “There are many key players returning for another year with plenty of new talent entering the league. We look forward to the challenge we have ahead of us in the Horizon League.”

Explore» MORE ON RAIDERS: Coming off first NCAA Tournament win, Wright State ‘hungry’ for more

Wright State’s non-conference schedule has not been announced, though some games have been reported by college basketball analyst Rocco Miller. According to Miller, Wright State will play Bowling Green at the Nutter Center on Nov. 15, at Akron on Dec. 15 and at Miami on Dec. 22. He also reported Wright State will play in The Vegas Championship from Nov. 21-23 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV. Possible opponents include Abilene Christian, UC Riverside and Weber State.

Wright State also will play at Louisville on a date to be announced, according to a report by Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports.

Here’s the full Horizon League schedule for Wright State. Game times have not been announced.

Dec. 1, vs. Robert Morris, at Nutter Center

Dec. 4, vs. Youngstown State, at Nutter Center

Dec. 29, at Northern Kentucky

Jan. 2, at IUPUI

Jan. 6, vs. Detroit Mercy, at Nutter Center

Jan. 8, vs. Oakland, at Nutter Center

Jan. 12, at Green Bay

Jan. 14, at Milwaukee

Jan. 19, vs., Purdue Fort Wayne, at Nutter Center Jan. 21, vs. Cleveland State, at Nutter Center

Jan. 26, vs. Milwaukee, at Nutter Center

Jan. 28, vs. Green Bay, at Nutter Center

Feb. 2, at Youngstown State

Feb. 4, at Robert Morris

Feb. 8, vs. IUPUI, at Nutter Center

Feb. 10, vs. Northern Kentucky, at Nutter Center

Feb. 17, at Cleveland State

Feb. 19, at Purdue Fort Wayne

Feb. 23, at Oakland

Feb. 25., at Detroit Mercy

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Running back depth takes hit with major injury
2
Up for grabs: Bengals ‘evaluating everybody’ in search for starter at...
3
By the numbers: Top 25 quarterback seasons in Bengals franchise history
4
Wayne grad pursuing Hollywood dream after stint with Globetrotters
5
McCoy: Minor falls to 1-10 as Reds lose to Phillies

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top