Wright State’s Horizon League schedule starts with two home games

“We feel the Horizon League has improved overall,” Nagy said in a press release. “There are many key players returning for another year with plenty of new talent entering the league. We look forward to the challenge we have ahead of us in the Horizon League.”

Wright State’s non-conference schedule has not been announced, though some games have been reported by college basketball analyst Rocco Miller. According to Miller, Wright State will play Bowling Green at the Nutter Center on Nov. 15, at Akron on Dec. 15 and at Miami on Dec. 22. He also reported Wright State will play in The Vegas Championship from Nov. 21-23 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV. Possible opponents include Abilene Christian, UC Riverside and Weber State.