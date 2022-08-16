Wright State’s Horizon League schedule starts with two home games

The Wright State Raiders men’s basketball team will open Horizon League play at home against Robert Morris on Dec. 1. That’s the first of 20 games on the 2022-23 conference schedule, which was announced Tuesday.
Wright State finished 15-7 in the Horizon League last season, a half game behind Cleveland State and Purdue-Fort Wayne and percentage points behind Northern Kentucky. The Raiders then won the Horizon League tournament, beating Northern Kentucky 72-71 in the championship game.
The 2022-23 season will be the seventh for Wright State coach Scott Nagy
“We feel the Horizon League has improved overall,” Nagy said in a press release. “There are many key players returning for another year with plenty of new talent entering the league. We look forward to the challenge we have ahead of us in the Horizon League.”
Wright State’s non-conference schedule has not been announced, though some games have been reported by college basketball analyst Rocco Miller. According to Miller, Wright State will play Bowling Green at the Nutter Center on Nov. 15, at Akron on Dec. 15 and at Miami on Dec. 22. He also reported Wright State will play in The Vegas Championship from Nov. 21-23 at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV. Possible opponents include Abilene Christian, UC Riverside and Weber State.
Wright State also will play at Louisville on a date to be announced, according to a report by Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports.
Here’s the full Horizon League schedule for Wright State. Game times have not been announced.
Dec. 1, vs. Robert Morris, at Nutter Center
Dec. 4, vs. Youngstown State, at Nutter Center
Dec. 29, at Northern Kentucky
Jan. 2, at IUPUI
Jan. 6, vs. Detroit Mercy, at Nutter Center
Jan. 8, vs. Oakland, at Nutter Center
Jan. 12, at Green Bay
Jan. 14, at Milwaukee
Jan. 19, vs., Purdue Fort Wayne, at Nutter Center Jan. 21, vs. Cleveland State, at Nutter Center
Jan. 26, vs. Milwaukee, at Nutter Center
Jan. 28, vs. Green Bay, at Nutter Center
Feb. 2, at Youngstown State
Feb. 4, at Robert Morris
Feb. 8, vs. IUPUI, at Nutter Center
Feb. 10, vs. Northern Kentucky, at Nutter Center
Feb. 17, at Cleveland State
Feb. 19, at Purdue Fort Wayne
Feb. 23, at Oakland
Feb. 25., at Detroit Mercy
About the Author