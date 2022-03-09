‘We never gave up’: Raiders rally to win Horizon League championship game

“We never gave up,” Wright State forward Grant Basile said. “Our thing the last few games is to stay level-headed, and that’s what we did tonight. Trey made such a big shot. That was such a good play. We have some really good basketball players and we love each other, so sharing the ball like that just makes it so much easier.”

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ win:

1. The third-seeded Norse started red hot, hitting 12 of their first 15 shots.

It helped that they were able to get almost wherever they wanted to on the floor and finished with 22 points in the paint in the first half.

2. Tanner Holden and Grant Basile got going with about 12 minutes to go.

Holden started a 14-0 run that got Wright State back in the game by hitting a pair of free throws with 11:34 on the clock.

He had seven points in the spurt and set up Basile for a three-point play. Basile then capped it by finding Andrew Welage for a layup that made it 57-55 NKU with 8:35 to go.

3. Wright State won a conference tournament for the fourth time.

The Raiders also qualified for the Big Dance in 1993 (when they were in the Mid-Continent Conference), 2007 and 2018. They are still looking for their first NCAA Tournament win in Division I.

Star of the game

Trey Calvin not only made the winning basket but kept the Raiders in the game in the first half. He had 15 points in the firsts 20 minutes while the rests of the Raiders had 17.

Stat of the game

Both teams shot exactly 60.9 percent in one half.

For the Norse, it was the first 20 minutes when they were 14 for 23. For the Raiders, it was the second half when they made 14 of 23.