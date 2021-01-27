X

Wright State’s Love named to midseason watch list for national award

Wright State center Loudon Love blocks the shot of Green Bay forward Emmanuel Ansong during a men's basketball game at the Nutter Center in Fairborn Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. E.L. Hubbard/CONTRIBUTED
By David Jablonski

Wright State redshirt senior center Loudon Love was named to the midseason watch list for the Lou Henson Award on Wednesday. The honor goes to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player.

Love is averaging 14.6 points and 10.3 rebounds in 15 games. He has twice made the Lou Henson All-America team and won the Horizon League Player of the Year Award last season.

Love ranks first in Wright State history in career rebounds (1,035) and seven in scoring (1,612).

Wright State (11-4, 9-3) returns to action at 9 p.m. Friday against Robert Morris. The teams play again at 7 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be played at the Nutter Center.

