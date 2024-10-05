Young Raiders team has talent and chemistry

“This is one of the strongest recruiting classes I have ever seen,” said Colleen McKee, Wright State assistant coach and former Raiders bowler.

And the returning bowlers have contributed to the Raiders steady climb up the national rankings. The Wright State women improved from 92 to 44 in the NCAA RPI and from 65 to 29 in the United States Bowling Congress power rankings over the past two seasons. Not even in the Top 50 in the overall Power Index during the 2022-23 season, the Raiders were 36th out of 96 teams last season.

“We have a ton of talent and a ton of chemistry, and we are definitely trending in the right direction,” Raiders head coach Jeff Fleck said.

The rookie Raiders have blended seamlessly with the returners.

“This group is incredibly together, everyone enjoys being there,” Fleck said. “More than one of them has said that practice is their favorite part of the day.”

That practice is already being put to the test as the Raiders season is underway with some bowlers competing in the Mercyhurst Invitational in Pennsylvania and the others in Columbus for the Ohio Bowling Conference Tournament this weekend. With a 17-person roster, not everyone will be on the lanes, but everyone is expected to contribute.

“Bowlers who probably have never sat will have to sit and scout or keep score, but it’s all part of the process,” Fleck said. “There is always a way to contribute to the team.”

Beyond tournament finishes, Fleck and the Raiders have a substantial list of goals for the season including a Top 30 NCAA RPI ranking and qualifying to USBC Nationals. Hitting those goals will take hard work and incremental improvement.

“We don’t want to just give them goals, we want them to know what it’s going to take to get there – something tangible,” Fleck said.

Among the Raiders regular season goals is improving their overall spare percentage from 63 to 67 percent and makeable spares from 72 to 78 percent. Improving their overall fill percentage from 77 to 83 percent is also a season goal.

“I think it’s very realistic,” Fleck said.

But it’s the final goal on the list – the one in caps with multiple explanation points – that will likely set the tone for the season.

“Have more FUN than anyone!!”

Wright State Raiders 2024-25 Roster

Juniors: Natalie Hanson, Anna Johns, Kennedy Moore, Paige Patterson, Alina Stebbins

Sophomores: Emma Hatfield, Rylie Jeanneret, Mia Sayles, Jasmine Schulze, Alli Shattuck

Freshmen: Jada Baker, Hannah Dingledine, Faith Ford, Aiyana Godwin, Addy Meshew, Kiandra Smith, Heather Walker

Raiders in Action at Home

* Orange & Black Classic, Oct. 20 at Beaver-Vu Bowl

* Raider Classic, Nov. 9-10 at Beaver-Vu Bowl