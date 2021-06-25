Youngsters look to upstage legends in SRX series race at Eldora

The USAC Silver Crown cars run as the undercard with a 50-lap feature following the SRX race.

Doug Coby, the local all-star entry, won the first SRX race at Stafford Speedway in Connecticut on June 12. Stewart won the race at Knoxville Raceway last Saturday.

As for Francis, the Trans-Am Series driver finished sixth at Stafford and third at Knoxville. Two of the biggest things he’s had to get used to is the aggressiveness and rubbing during racing – “Don’t be afraid to put the bumper on somebody,” he said – and those all-star drivers’ meetings.

“You get Helio and you get Tony Kanaan in the same room and they’re like class clowns,” Francis said. “They’re in there making jokes the whole time. You sprinkle a little bit of Paul Tracy and Willy T. in there and it makes for an interesting drivers meeting.”

In addition to Stewart, Elliott, Kanaan, and Labonte also have track time at Eldora Speedway. All three competed in a late model at the Prelude to the Dream. Swanson has also felt the Eldora Experience racing with USAC.

“I’ve been to Eldora a few times and had some good runs and success and celebrated a (points) championship or two there, but I never have pulled off that feature victory,” Swanson said. “If I could do it and beat Tony at his own place, that would be really great.

“Hopefully going to a track I’m familiar with I can connect the dots in a few laps, be competitive and be part of the action.”

Both Swanson and Labonte will remain in the Miami Valley on Sunday. They are scheduled to compete in the Dayton 100 at Kil-Kare Speedway at 3 p.m. The event, promoted by former Kil-Kare driver Gary Estes and former Columbus Motor Speedway owner Jeff Nuckles, is a 100-lap event for late models at the unique track said to have as many as 11 turns.

“Kil-Kare is probably one of the most unique race tracks I’ve ever been to,” said Swanson, who ran test laps at Kil-Kare on Wednesday. “I’ve been there once before about eight years ago in a winged pavement sprint car. I at least knew the track had some character. I enjoyed the chance to run with Team Platinum and try to get a handle on things not only from my own car but to shake down a car for Bobby Labonte on Sunday night.”