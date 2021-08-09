dayton-daily-news logo
3-vehicle crash closes I-70 west near Vandalia

A multi-vehicle crash closed I-70 west near Airport Access Road near Vandalia on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Local Traffic | 21 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A three-vehicle crash shutdown all westbound lanes of I-70 west near Airport Access Road Monday afternoon.

At least two people were injured in the crash, but additional information on their injuries were not available, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers. Two people were also trapped in the crash. It’s not clear if they are the same two people who are injured.

The crash was reported at 1:24 p.m. and involved a semi truck, car and dump truck, the dispatcher said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.

