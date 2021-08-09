City helps business expand at old Emery property near Dayton airport

The city of Dayton this month approved providing a $100,000 grant to QQE to support an expansion project. The money comes from an AES energy efficient fund.

QQE Summit says it will retain 94 employees and add 25 more in the next three years, according to a city development agreement with the company. The jobs have an estimated annual salary of about $42,500, city documents state.

QQE has a manufacturing facility on Janney Road in Old North Dayton and another in Boise, Idaho. Late last year, the company announced it would move its headquarters from Newark, California, to Dayton and expected to invest nearly $16 million and add jobs.

QQE manufactures solid quartz components used to make cellphones, computers and other digital devices. Companies in the semiconductor, solar, fiber optics and lighting industries rely on quartz products. QQE will invest in capital leasehold improvements, machinery and equipment, Dickstein said.

The former Emery air freight distribution center was constructed in the early 1980s. At that time, Emery opened a sorting center at Dayton International Airport, where it processed more than 900,000 pounds of freight and employed about 350 workers.

Emery Worldwide Airlines headquarters moved from California to Dayton in 1990, bringing 600 jobs. Emery in the late 1990s had more than 4,000 employees at the local cargo hub. But a company that owned Emery sold it to UPS, and UPS decided to shut down the Dayton facility in 2006, eliminating about 1,400 jobs.