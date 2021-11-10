After highs in 60s, strong system brings colder air, possibly weekend snowflakes

Highs will be in the 60s for Wednesday and Veterans Day, but that all changes after a strong system moves through, bringing much cooler conditions and possibly snowflakes for the latter part of the weekend.
Skies will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 63 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be even warmer for Veterans Day, with a high near 66 degrees. However, rain is expected in the afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. Conditions also will be breezy, with gusts as high as 34 mph possible as the system arrives.
A chance of rain continues Thursday night, mainly before 9 p.m., under partly cloudy skies. It will remain windy, with gusts as high as 25 mph possible. The overnight low will dip to around 39 degrees, the NWS said.
The cooldown begins Friday. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees. Conditions overnight are expected to stay just above freezing, with a low temperature around 33 degrees.
It will be much chillier to start the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 42 degrees for Saturday. Skies stay mostly cloudy Saturday night, which will have an overnight low at freezing.
There is a chance of show showers before 8 a.m. Sunday, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 10 a.m., followed by a chance of rain after 10 a.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees.
Sunday night, there is a chance of rain and snow showers. Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and below freezing, with a low temperature around 30 degrees.
About the Author