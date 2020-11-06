VETERANS DAY SPECIALS: Which local restaurants are offering free meals or deals?

🍽️RESTAURANTS

Applebee’s Grill & Bar

On Veterans Day, Wednesday Nov. 11, active duty military and veterans with valid ID can enjoy a free meal from a special Applebee’s menu on Veterans Day. The restaurant chain suggests contacting your local Applebee’s to learn more about any Veterans Day offerings. Offers may vary based on local mandates and guidelines.

Locations: 10 locations throughout the Miami Valley

Bob Evans

On Veterans' Day, Bob Evans restaurants will be offering a special menu of seven homestyle favorites available free to veterans and active duty military. As with many other offers, this is available for dine-in only, beverage not included. Veterans and active duty military can simply show proof of military service.

Locations: Two dozen restaurants throughout the Miami Valley

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar

O'Charley's new Southern-inspired menu features Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Photo Credit - O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar. Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

O’Charley’s will honor all active duty and veteran military personnel on Monday, Nov. 11, when veterans will have their choice of a free meal from a special Veterans Day “Thank You Menu.” O’Charley’s also offers a discount of 10 percent to military service members all year long, at participating restaurants.

Locations: Near the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp., Miller Lane in Butler Twp., Middletown and Springfield

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s will be offering a free Spaghetti with Meat or Marinara to military service members on Veterans Day when they show their U.S. military ID, discharge card, or uniform.

Locations: Seven locations throughout the Miami Valley

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s will offer veterans and current military personnel a free combo meal card on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary to obtain a combo meal card. The card may be redeemed through Nov. 30, 2020.

Locations: Centerville and West Chester

Frisch’s Big Boy

All veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal, up to $10, all day on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Guests are asked to bring a military ID to enjoy their free meal, up to $10, at participating locations. The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru and carryout.

Locations: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is celebrating active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday through May 31.

Locations: Miller Lane in Butler Twp. and in Fairfield

Pizza Hut

Hallrich Incorporated, the franchisee for all Dayton-area Pizza Hut restaurants in the greater Dayton region, will offer veterans a free Lunch4Less meal deal on Nov. 11. The free meal deal will be available for carryout or dine-in. Hours may vary by location.

Locations: Multiple locations around the Miami Valley

Red Lobster

Red Lobster will be offering a free appetizer or dessert from a select dine-in menu to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Nov. 11.

Locations: Five locations in the Dayton area

We will be updating this story as we receive information about Veterans Day deals.