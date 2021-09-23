Chilly, windy as rain tapers off today

Today, the low-pressure weather system will move to the north, for gradually falling rain chances as the day goes on, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
As the rain gradually tapers off, today will be windy, with sustained wind speeds around 15 mph and some gusts up around 25 mph.
Rain chances will drop off entirely in the late evening, followed by the cloud cover and wind overnight.
Highs today won’t rise much from overnight lows, topping out around 60 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will dip down to around 48 degrees.
By dawn on Friday, skies will be sunny and winds will be light. Highs will warm to around 73 degrees.
Friday night, clouds will start to build again, leading up to a chance of rain around dawn on Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will fall to around 54 degrees.
On Saturday, the NWS predicted a chance of showers in the morning, which will fall away by early afternoon. Clouds will also start falling away in the afternoon, for mostly sunny skies by dark.
Overnight on Saturday clouds will continue to decrease for mostly clear skies.
Highs on Saturday will be around 70 degrees, and lows will be around 51 degrees.