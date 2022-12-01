Cold, partly cloudy today; Rain to return Friday night

Today will be cold and sunny to begin, with clouds increasing in the afternoon as temperatures rise to around 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip back below freezing to around 28 degrees.
Friday will be warmer, cloudy and blustery, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Highs will be around 52 degrees.
On Friday night, rain will be likely soon after dark and continue through the night, accompanied by continuing gusty winds as high as 31 mph. Temperatures won’t fall much from overnight, dipping to a low around 45 degrees.
Rain chances will fall during the morning on Saturday as clouds gradually decrease, accompanied by lingering, though gradually weakening, gusty winds.
Temperatures on Saturday aren’t expected to rise from overnight, falling into the upper 30s by mid-morning, which will feel like the mid-20s with wind gusts up to 37 mph.
Rain chances will drop away around noon, and in the evening clouds and winds will dwindle, for a partly cloudy, calm, cold night with lows falling to around 21 degrees.
