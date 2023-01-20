Colder today with slight chance of rain and snow showers

Snow is likely before 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by a chance of rain. It will be cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. Snow accumulation around an inch is possible. Sunday night will be cloudy with a low around freezing.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy Monday night, with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees, but rain and snow are likely for Tuesday night, which will be cloudy with an overnight low around freezing.

Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, which will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 38 degrees.