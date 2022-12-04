Decreasing clouds leads to sunshine today; a chance of rain this week

The low will be around 40 degrees.

A 50% chance of rain showers is possible Tuesday but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hit the 50s as well.

Additional rain is in Tuesday’s night forecast. Despite the rainy possibility, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop slightly down into the mid-40s.

More rain is possible Wednesday but mostly in the morning before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the high of the day will be 56 degrees.

A 40% chance of precipitation could happen overnight with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 42 degrees to go with it.

Even more rain may occur Thursday and Friday.