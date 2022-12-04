Decreasing clouds leads to sunshine today; a chance of rain this week

Today will be sunny with a high of 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Conditions will be much more pleasant today with mid-to-high clouds decreasing through the day, leaving mainly sunny skies in place, NWS said. The chance for rain is not likely and gusty winds will not strike like they did Friday and Saturday.
Tonight will be mostly clear, cool with light winds to accompany. The overnight will be 27 degrees.
Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain after 2 p.m. The high of the day will be near 47 degrees.
Monday night has a chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. with precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Despite the 60% chance of precipitation, it will be cloudy overnight.
The low will be around 40 degrees.
A 50% chance of rain showers is possible Tuesday but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hit the 50s as well.
Additional rain is in Tuesday’s night forecast. Despite the rainy possibility, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop slightly down into the mid-40s.
More rain is possible Wednesday but mostly in the morning before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the high of the day will be 56 degrees.
A 40% chance of precipitation could happen overnight with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 42 degrees to go with it.
Even more rain may occur Thursday and Friday.
