Frost Advisory in effect this morning; warmer weather ahead

After a rainy Sunday, the area will likely see more sun and clear skies today. Monday is expected to be sunny with a light breeze, the NWS said. Temperatures will reach highs around 60 degrees, though lows could drop below 40 degrees overnight. The evening may be cloudy.

Tomorrow, temperatures will remain cool, with highs reaching just under 60 degrees during the day. Overnight, temperatures could drop to about 36 degrees. The day may be windy, reaching speeds up to 13 mph, the NWS said.