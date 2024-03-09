Mild and rainy today to start; temps to drop after cold front pushes through

It will be mild and rainy today to start with temperatures dropping throughout the day to the middle 40s this evening and below freezing overnight.
Rain will continue, mainly before noon, with cloudy skies, breezy conditions and a high temperature early in the lower 50s. By 5 p.m., the temperature will fall to around 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and blustery with an overnight low around 31 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 43 degrees. Gusts as high as 31 mph are possible.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 29 degrees.
Monday will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees. Monday night will be clear with an overnight low around 38 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 64 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 45 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 66 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 50 degrees.
A chance for showers is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.
