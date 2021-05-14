Mild today, tomorrow; Chance of rain begins Saturday night

Today will be mild with increasing clouds and a high around 69 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with a low around 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
On Saturday, clouds will increase some more, though we will stay dry as temperatures rise to a high around 72 degrees.
Soon after sunset, though, a slight chance of rain will begin, which will slowly rise throughout Saturday night and through Sunday. Clouds will increase with rain chances as temperatures fall to a low around 52 degrees.
On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers all day, which will slowly increase as the day goes on. The NWS predicted that widespread showers will be likely a few hours after dark, with rain continuing through Sunday night and into Monday.
Highs on Sunday will be around 68 degrees, and lows will be around 56 degrees.