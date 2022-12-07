dayton-daily-news logo
Morning fog today gives way to cloudy skies

Today will start with areas of fog, which should burn off through the morning.

Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy but dry and slightly warmer with a high near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies remain mostly cloudy for tonight, which will have an overnight low around 40 degrees.

Afternoon showers are expected for Thursday and Friday, mainly around 1 p.m., the NWS said.

Thursday will be cloudy and wet with a high near 49 degrees. Showers also are likely Thursday night. There won’t be much of a temperature drop overnight, with a low around 41 degrees.

In addition to showers, Friday will be cloudy but slightly warmer with a high near 53 degrees. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and much colder with a low around 38 degrees.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy but dry with highs in the middle 40s.

