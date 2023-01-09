Mostly sunny, mild temps with a chance of rain midweek

A mostly sunny forecast with a high near 42 degrees brings mild conditions and moderate warmth for the start of the week.
Increasing clouds will be possible tonight, with temperatures falling in the lower 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A light varied wind will accompany the colder conditions overnight.
Dry conditions strike for Tuesday and Wednesday with zero to minimal chance of precipitation. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high near 47 degrees.
The overnight will be mostly cloudy but cold, with lows in the mid-30s.
Wednesday involves a mostly overcast day and mild temperatures. The high will be near 51 degrees and the low will fall around 45 degrees overnight.
A mostly cloudy nighttime is set to happen, with a chance of rain into early Thursday morning.
An 80% chance of rain arrives Thursday and a high of 51 degrees goes along with it. The overnight will be slightly drier in comparison to the day — cloudy skies and a chance of rain set to occur before 1 a.m.
The low will fall around 34 degrees.
Wintry mix of rain and snow has a chance of returning Friday.
About the Author