Mostly sunny, mild today; Showers expected later this week

It will be breezy with increasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall to around 45 degrees.

Clouds will decrease again tomorrow for partly sunny skies and a high around 69 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers starting around dark that will continue through the night. There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms in the early-morning hours that will fall away by dawn on Thursday. Lows will be around 51 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with rain chances continuing in the morning and showers likely in the afternoon. There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms starting around noon that will continue through the day. Highs will be around 72 degrees.

Rain will continue Thursday night with a chance of thunderstorms and breezy winds. Lows will be around 53 degrees.