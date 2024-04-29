Mostly sunny today with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon

Tonight will also bring showers and thunderstorms, then additional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m.

On Tuesday, the morning starts off with rain with a possible thunderstorm, followed by more showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Highs will be near 76 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 54 degrees. Expect mostly clear skies overnight as well.

Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies strike on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy but cool with temperatures dipping into the lower 60s.

A 30% chance of rain showers may occur Thursday, but otherwise will mostly be sunny. Temperatures will be hot and in the mid-80s throughout the day.

Some rain showers may be possible Thursday night with lows falling into the lower 60s.