Mostly sunny today with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon

Southerly flow will keep temperatures well above normal through today, with showers and thunderstorms moving into the area this afternoon and continuing into tonight as a cold front crosses the area.
Skies will start off mostly sunny with rain showers and thunderstorms moving in after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures will be back in the lower to mid-80s in most places, all though clouds may thicken early enough to keep readings in the upper 70s west of I-75, the NWS added. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight.
Tonight will also bring showers and thunderstorms, then additional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m.
On Tuesday, the morning starts off with rain with a possible thunderstorm, followed by more showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Highs will be near 76 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 54 degrees. Expect mostly clear skies overnight as well.
Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies strike on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy but cool with temperatures dipping into the lower 60s.
A 30% chance of rain showers may occur Thursday, but otherwise will mostly be sunny. Temperatures will be hot and in the mid-80s throughout the day.
Some rain showers may be possible Thursday night with lows falling into the lower 60s.
