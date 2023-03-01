Mostly sunny, warm today with chance of rain overnight

Widespread showers will continue through the rest of the night and most of the day on Friday, with a chance of thunderstorms from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.

Rainfall could be heavy at times during the showers, which could cause local flooding.

Meanwhile, there will be blustery winds on Friday, with gusts between 40 to 45 mph possible at times.

Rain chances will drop around nightfall, though a slowly dwindling chance of showers will continue through the night, mixing with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Blustery winds will also continue overnight, with gusts of up to 31 mph possible.

Temperatures will be warm during the day on Friday with highs around 58 degrees, though they will drop overnight to a low around 34 degrees.