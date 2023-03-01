BreakingNews
Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus set high temp records for today
Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus set high temp records for today

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The first day of March is the hottest on record.

Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus all broke high temperature records, even before the high for today has been reached, the National Weather Service in Wilmington announced.

The following high temperature records were reported as of 1:30 p.m.:

Dayton: 69 degrees, which broke the old record of 66 degrees set in 1976.

Cincinnati: 74 degrees, which broke the old record of 71 degrees set in 1976.

Columbus: 68 degrees, which broke the old record of 65 set in 1972 and 1997.

The records will be updated later in the day after the high has been reached, the NWS said.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

