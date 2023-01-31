Slick areas this morning; Partly cloudy, cold today

After overnight wintry mix, this morning some areas will be slick, especially in more southern areas. Otherwise, today will be partly sunny and freezing cold, with highs only reaching around 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, there will be fewer clouds as temperatures fall to around 16 degrees.
Tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and cold again with highs around 32 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 20 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer, with temperatures rising above freezing to a high around 40 degrees. Overnight, though, temperatures will drop down again to a low around 19 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
