Mostly sunny but cool today, mostly clear skies tonight

High pressure will lead to dry but cool conditions through the weekend, with temps moderating somewhat by Monday before a chance of showers returns for Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Mostly sunny skies arrive today with cool temperatures near 58 degrees expected for the highs, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Areas of frost will be possible tonight.

Otherwise, mostly clear skies roll in as well with lows falling around 36 degrees.

On Monday, patchy frost is expected before 9 a.m., but otherwise will be sunny throughout the day. Highs will be near 66 degrees, while lows will fall around 45 degrees overnight. Expect partial cloud coverage overnight, too.

Tuesday will be partly sunny but breezy with a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Temperatures will rise near 68 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy but rainy with showers expected between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The low will fall around 45 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies slink in Wednesday with a possibility of rain before 8 a.m. Highs will be near 60 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 36 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear but dry.

