Partly sunny, dry today with above normal temps into next week

The last day of January will be near normal, but the first half of February is bringing the warmth. Thursday through Tuesday will have above normal temperatures and the outlook through February 13 shows a very high chance of warm readings continuing. pic.twitter.com/IrWBndEwb6 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 31, 2024

[12:30 PM] The area receives a bit of a reprieve from the active pattern over the next week! Expecting drier conditions and above normal temperatures. pic.twitter.com/xt12SuuB0h — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 31, 2024

Skies will be mostly cloudy for tonight, which will have an overnight low around 36 degrees.

It will be dry with sunshine for Friday, Saturday and much of Sunday before clouds build back into the region, the NWS said.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 29 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 50 degrees. Clear skies remain for Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 31 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 54 degrees. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny to sunny with highs in the low 50s.