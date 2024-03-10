Partly sunny with gusty winds today, mostly clear skies tonight

Tonight will be mostly clear but cold and windy, while the low will fall around 27 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 57 degrees, followed by a clear Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect blue skies and endless sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-60s, while the lows will drop to around 44 degrees. Mostly overcast coverage is expected Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 69 degrees, followed by a mild overnight with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 50 degrees.

The next chance for rain should hold off until Thursday, according to the NWS.

Rain chances set in Thursday, Friday and Saturday.