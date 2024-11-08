Patchy fog this morning, then sunny, cool today

Saturday will be a little cooler, with highs around 62 degrees and gradually increasing clouds.

Overnight, the NWS predicted showers starting around midnight and continuing through morning, accompanied by steadily increasing winds and lows around 49 degrees.

Sunday will be cool, breezy and rainy, with showers likely during the day, a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Clouds will decrease in the afternoon and evening, for mostly clear skies by the early-morning hours on Monday. Rain chances are expected to decrease as well, falling away sometime around midnight.

Highs will be around 66 degrees on Sunday, falling to a low around 46 degrees overnight.