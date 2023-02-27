Rainy and gusty winds today; Wind Advisory in place until tonight

The NWS said gusty winds could blow around loose objects, knock down tree limbs and a few power outages may result.

Overnight, a slight chance of rain showers before 1 a.m. may occur. It’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy, with lows dropping into the lower 40s.

Tuesday will involve a partly sunny sky, with a high near 54 degrees.

Tuesday night is mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling into the lower 40s.

A chance of rain showers returns Wednesday afternoon but otherwise will be partly sunny. The high of the day will be 71 degrees and the overnight low will drop into the upper 30s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and cold but a chance of precipitation may occur before 1 a.m.

Thursday will be partly sunny and mild. The high will be near 50 degrees and the overnight low will be near 32 degrees. It’ll be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers and then snow showers in the early morning.

Rain showers and snow showers may strike Friday.