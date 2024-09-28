Rainy, seasonal this weekend with highs in the 70s

Expect seasonal temperatures with highs in the 70s along with periods of rain this weekend.
The high for today is expected to reach near 70 degrees. It will be breezy, with a 10 mph east wind and gusts as high as 20 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Showers are likely mainly after 1 p.m. through tonight around 1 a.m. The overnight low will fall to around 63 degrees.
Sunday will be warmer with a high near 74 degrees but still wet with showers mainly after 2 p.m.
Showers and possible thunderstorms could continue through the overnight hours, which will have a low around 63 degrees.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 8 p.m.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 62 degrees.
Tuesday is expected to stay dry with partly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.=
