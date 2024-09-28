Rainy, seasonal this weekend with highs in the 70s

Showers are likely mainly after 1 p.m. through tonight around 1 a.m. The overnight low will fall to around 63 degrees.

Sunday will be warmer with a high near 74 degrees but still wet with showers mainly after 2 p.m.

Showers and possible thunderstorms could continue through the overnight hours, which will have a low around 63 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 8 p.m.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 62 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to stay dry with partly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.=