Rounds of showers, thunderstorms through Thursday

Rain will be likely again through the afternoon with a chance of storms before falling to a chance of showers and thunder overnight.

Temperatures will be hot on Wednesday, with highs around 85 degrees, before dropping to a low around 70 degrees overnight.

Thursday will be one more round of showers and storms, with a chance of rain in the morning and showers likely in the afternoon, all accompanied by a chance of thunder.

On Thursday night, precipitation chances are expected to finally start to taper off, with storm chances dropping away around dawn on Friday and showers finally trailing off Friday morning.

Thursday will be warm, with a high around 83 degrees, and Thursday night will be cool, with a low around 67 degrees.

Following the rain, the NWS predicted a drier and seasonable end to the week, with partly cloudy skies, high temperatures in the low 80s and low temperatures in the low 60s.