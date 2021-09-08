Showers this morning; Clear, cooler weather expected through end of week

There will be rain to start today as a cold front moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
As the front moves out of the area, rain chances will quickly drop and skies will clear, for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be around 78 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear as temperatures cool to a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler during the day and clear overnight, with a high around 76 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
Temperatures will rise slightly more Friday under sunny skies, for a high around 79 degrees.
Skies will remain mostly clear Friday night as temperatures fall to around 56 degrees.