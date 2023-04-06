X

Some showers early, then mostly cloudy, cool today

Weather
By
15 minutes ago

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. today, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high around 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight there will be fewer clouds as temperatures drop to around 37 degrees.

On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny, with highs rising to around 59 degrees. Temperatures will fall again on Friday night to around 37 degrees.

Skies will clear during the afternoon on Saturday, with temperatures rising a little higher to around 61 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly, with lows around 39 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

