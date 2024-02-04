Sunny but dry today, most of this week

Clouds finally diminishing north of I-70. Dry conditions and periods of sunshine expected through the remainder of the weekend! pic.twitter.com/9tXB1nyITh — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 3, 2024

On Monday, sunny skies continue to reign with a light varied breeze to go with it. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the day. Monday night will be mostly clear but cold with a low of 28 degrees.

More sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 38 degrees, however, Thursday night will be cloudy, breezy and rainy.

The low will fall around 49 degrees.

Above normal temperatures are expected for the foreseeable future, the NWS said.